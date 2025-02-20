18,117 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,117 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,534.40. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (down previously from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

LUV stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.