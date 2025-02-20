20,565 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Shares of SEPU opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (SEPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPU was launched on Aug 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

