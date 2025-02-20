26,099 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

