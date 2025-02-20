32,938 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,366,000 after buying an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 442,762 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 222,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

