37,272 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 274,935 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

FFC stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

