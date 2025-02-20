4,464 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $504,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,033.24. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

