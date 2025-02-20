5,715 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

