701 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $360.56 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

