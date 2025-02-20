953 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

