A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 19.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AOS opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.