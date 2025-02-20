AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

