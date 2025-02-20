ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

ABVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $7.49 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 991,781 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 450,413 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

