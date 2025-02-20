ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $52,478.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,566,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,223,133.17. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,848,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,968,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 15,669,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE ADCT opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

