Alexander William Solomou Buys 22,209 Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 22,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,874.08 ($31,299.96).
LBG opened at GBX 110 ($1.38) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of £232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.83. LBG Media plc has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.84).
LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).
