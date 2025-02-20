Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Get Allegion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. Allegion has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.