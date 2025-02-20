Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 128.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

