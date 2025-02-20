Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 8,471 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Snap-on by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

