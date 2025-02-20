Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,663 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $163,468,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

