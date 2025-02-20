Allworth Financial LP Acquires 680 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $288.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

