Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 126,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.