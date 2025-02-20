Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $263.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $277.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

