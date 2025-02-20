Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.