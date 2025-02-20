Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

PEG stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

