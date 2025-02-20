Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $215.90 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.51 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

