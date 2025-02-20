Allworth Financial LP Buys 20,187 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

