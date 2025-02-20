Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,023 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Corteva Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $63.65 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

