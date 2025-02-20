Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,226 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

