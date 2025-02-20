Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.20% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIP. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,050,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 754,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 429,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

