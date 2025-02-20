Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 373.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

