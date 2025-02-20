Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

