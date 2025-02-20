Allworth Financial LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,656,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,482,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,269,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $852.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

