Allworth Financial LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 68,865.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,118 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 428.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 424,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8,162.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 243,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,838 shares of company stock worth $4,617,389. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Z stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

