Allworth Financial LP Has $1.13 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1,257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

