Allworth Financial LP Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $500.98 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.45 and its 200 day moving average is $517.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

