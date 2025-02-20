Allworth Financial LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Swedbank AB increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,075.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,853.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.