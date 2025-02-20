Allworth Financial LP Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $245.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

