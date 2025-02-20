Allworth Financial LP Has $842,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,801,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,185,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,768,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

