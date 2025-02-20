Allworth Financial LP Has $860,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after buying an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 847,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 540,925 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 442,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

