Allworth Financial LP Has $876,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after purchasing an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

