Allworth Financial LP Has $896,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exelon by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.