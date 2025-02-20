Allworth Financial LP Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 793.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

