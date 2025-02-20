Allworth Financial LP Has $931,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

