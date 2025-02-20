Allworth Financial LP Has $974,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 989,674 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

