Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

