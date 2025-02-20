Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3,565.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,655 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

