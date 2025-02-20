Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 720.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 526,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average of $134.41. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

