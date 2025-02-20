Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sempra by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 180.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Sempra Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

