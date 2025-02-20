Allworth Financial LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 841.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA THYF opened at $52.70 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

