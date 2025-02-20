Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,219 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of J opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

