Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,888 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 31,309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 479,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CRS opened at $209.92 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

